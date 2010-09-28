Digital Tools for Permaculture

No description available.
Demystifying The Permaculture Base Map
One of the most common sticking points for permaculture students is the base map, so let's take care of that right now!
A curated collection of free and low-cost apps to help you design and share your permaculture projects!
How to Use a Standardized Scale for Permaculture Design
In a quest to stream line the design process we use a standard scale for all our work and then resize the artwork for final delivery. That way we always have...
How to Use PowerPoint for Permaculture Designs - The Permaculture Research Institute
Well, we are used to seeing PowerPoint do this, right?: Pictures conveying an idea such as the princ
Google Earth for Farmers 2: Drawing and Measure Tools
Learn to draw points, lines, and shapes. Discover the measure tool to calculate distances, fencing needs, and acreage. CONTACT: Steve Gabriel sfg53@cornell.edu
Open Source Tools for Permaculturists - The Permaculture Research Institute
In permaculture world we are bound by the 12 principles. Every decision we make need to fit into pri
Using Evernote to Manage Your Permaculture Design Info
One of the biggest issues in learning permaculture is managing all the information and data. In this video I talk about a system I created to help me manage ...
How to use Google Maps to create a Landscape Base Map
Every good landscape begins with a plan, and every good plan begins with a base map. In this video we'll show you how to use google maps to create a base map...
Google Earth For Farmers 1: Download, Basic Functions
Basic information and navigation of Google Earth for Farmers Contact: Steve Gabriel, sfg53@cornell.edu
How to make a FREE Topographic Map for Permaculture Design
A brief tutorial on how to make topographic maps of your property using ArcGIS Pro. These maps can be used to get a better understanding of the water and ene...
Putting Together a Permaculture Garden Design using OmniGraffle
In this video I am going to demonstrate the Permaculture garden design that I assembled. I’ll show you how I create overlays, where I got my base layer image...
Steve Gabriel - stevegabrielfarmer@gmail.com
Permaculture Design in Illustrator - Residential Landscape Plan
Dan Halsey of United Designers joins Pete Widin of the The Epic Ecopreneur to review a 1.5 acre suburban permaculture design that Pete is working on for a pa...
7 Smartphone Apps That’ll Make You A Better Permaculture Farmer and Designer - Permaculture Apprentice
Can you imagine your life as a permaculture farmer without a chainsaw… electric fence… plastic pipe… battery-powered tools…?Or can you imagine your life without being able to Google something when you have a burning question about your chickens, trees, various plant problems…?Well, it wasn’t all that long ago, and some of you can probably remember a time when we didn’t
How to use SketchUp contour lines for permaculture design swales : sustainablesurvival
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4J9sWEZR6E - How to make contour lines in SketchUp. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlu66Pombuo - How to use an A-frame level ...
