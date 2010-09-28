Digital Tools for Permaculture

7 Smartphone Apps That’ll Make You A Better Permaculture Farmer and Designer - Permaculture Apprentice

Can you imagine your life as a permaculture farmer without a chainsaw… electric fence… plastic pipe… battery-powered tools…?Or can you imagine your life without being able to Google something when you have a burning question about your chickens, trees, various plant problems…?Well, it wasn’t all that long ago, and some of you can probably remember a time when we didn’t